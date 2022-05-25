Mutual Advisors LLC Has $4.06 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,973 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,362,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,425,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,673,178,000 after buying an additional 2,238,303 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,516,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,957,029,000 after buying an additional 5,784,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 6,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS IEFA traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,050,473 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.58. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.