Mutual Advisors LLC Has $3.88 Million Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,459 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,001,088 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,395,455,000 after acquiring an additional 683,095 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Oracle by 12.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $971,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,602 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.8% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,734,179 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $586,749,000 after buying an additional 306,956 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,342,692 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $553,146,000 after buying an additional 128,604 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.7% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,469,242 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $389,405,000 after buying an additional 32,384 shares during the period. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.43. The stock had a trading volume of 53,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,541,646. The company has a market capitalization of $185.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.91. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $66.72 and a one year high of $106.34.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 49.04%.

ORCL has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Barclays set a $82.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Societe Generale raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.70.

In related news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,031.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

