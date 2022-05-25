Mutual Advisors LLC Has $3.73 Million Stock Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,524 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $3,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 312,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,792,000 after purchasing an additional 139,498 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 682,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,113,000 after purchasing an additional 15,441 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 19,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 368,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,631,000 after buying an additional 14,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 296,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,789,000 after buying an additional 49,740 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ LMBS traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.58. The company had a trading volume of 8,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,531. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.48. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $48.53 and a 12 month high of $51.09.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%.

