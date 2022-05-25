Mutual Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,450 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC owned 0.33% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $3,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCON. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ERn Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 131.4% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 10,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 6,106 shares in the last quarter. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $359,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $368,000.

Get First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of UCON traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.97. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,091. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.82 and a fifty-two week high of $26.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.84.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.