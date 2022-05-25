Mutual Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,455 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,946,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $481,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986,213 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter worth about $49,700,000. Fractal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $35,647,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,402,476 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $140,598,000 after acquiring an additional 658,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter worth about $9,954,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on EPD. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

EPD stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.40. 91,731 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,027,997. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.12. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $27.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.15.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.42%.

About Enterprise Products Partners (Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.