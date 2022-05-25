Mutual Advisors LLC Buys 1,967 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BMY. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 64,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 94,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,585,000 after purchasing an additional 22,887 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 4,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 5,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,010,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $53.22 and a 52 week high of $78.46. The stock has a market cap of $165.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.32.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.60%.
BMY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.89.
In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Christopher S. Boerner sold 29,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $2,043,614.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $1,788,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,668 shares of company stock worth $11,459,888 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile (Get Rating)
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.
