Mutual Advisors LLC Buys 1,967 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BMY. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 64,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 94,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,585,000 after purchasing an additional 22,887 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 4,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 5,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,010,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $53.22 and a 52 week high of $78.46. The stock has a market cap of $165.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.32.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 48.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.60%.

BMY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.89.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Christopher S. Boerner sold 29,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $2,043,614.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $1,788,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,668 shares of company stock worth $11,459,888 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile (Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.