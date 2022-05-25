Mutual Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Get Rating) by 40.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,676 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF were worth $2,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FVAL. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 1,016.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the period.

Shares of FVAL stock traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $46.22. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,459. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.09. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $44.20 and a twelve month high of $53.14.

