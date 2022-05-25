Multiplier Price Up 20.2% Over Last 7 Days (BMXX)

Multiplier (BMXX) traded up 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 25th. One Multiplier coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Multiplier has a total market cap of $9,465.51 and approximately $28.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Multiplier has traded 20.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12,799.02 or 0.42996870 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 76.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00067457 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003356 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001365 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.22 or 0.00497937 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00033889 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000276 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,211.09 or 1.38444012 BTC.

Multiplier Coin Profile

Multiplier’s total supply is 1,047,730 coins and its circulating supply is 1,012,442 coins. The official website for Multiplier is multiplier.finance . Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . Multiplier’s official message board is medium.com/@multiplierfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

Buying and Selling Multiplier

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using U.S. dollars.

