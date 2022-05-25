Mt. Carmel Public Utility Co. (OTC:MCPB) Plans $0.30 Dividend

Mt. Carmel Public Utility Co. (OTC:MCPB – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, May 16th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th.

Shares of MCPB remained flat at $$22.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.26. Mt. Carmel Public Utility has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $24.00.

Mt. Carmel Public Utility

Mt. Carmel Public Utility Company Profile

Mt. Carmel Public Utility Co distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. It serves its customers in the city of Mt. Carmel and parts of Wabash County, Illinois; and residents and businesses in the villages of Allendale, Patton, St. Francisville, Bellmont, Keensburg, and Cowling, Illinois.

Further Reading

