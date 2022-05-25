Mt. Carmel Public Utility Co. (OTC:MCPB) Plans $0.30 Dividend

Mt. Carmel Public Utility Co. (OTC:MCPB – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, May 16th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th.
Shares of MCPB remained flat at $$22.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.26. Mt. Carmel Public Utility has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $24.00.
Mt. Carmel Public Utility Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mt. Carmel Public Utility (MCPB)
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Falls Flat On Weak Guidance
- Two Retailers, One To Buy And One To Avoid
- Investors Can Get 5%-Plus Dividend Yields on These 3 Buys
- Indie Semiconductor Stock is Putting in a Bottom
- It’s Time to Buy into Planet Fitness Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Mt. Carmel Public Utility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mt. Carmel Public Utility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.