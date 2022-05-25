MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.00

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.00 and traded as low as $15.57. MS&AD Insurance Group shares last traded at $15.65, with a volume of 21,265 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.44.

About MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY)

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers fire and allied, marine, personal accident, voluntary automobile, compulsory automobile liability, and others non-insurance products; life insurance products; and reinsurance services.

