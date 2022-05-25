Mr Price Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MRPLY) Short Interest Down 80.0% in May

Mr Price Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MRPLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the April 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS MRPLY traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $12.71. The company had a trading volume of 4,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,496. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.82 and its 200-day moving average is $13.37. Mr Price Group has a 1-year low of $11.41 and a 1-year high of $17.94.

About Mr Price Group (Get Rating)

Mr Price Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fashion retailer serving women, men, and children in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Apparel, Home, Telecoms, and Financial Services and Cellular. It offers clothing, underwear, footwear, cosmetics, and accessories; furniture and kids merchandise; sporting, outdoor, and fitness products comprising footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories; women's smart and casual fashion and intimate wear; and home textile and décor products for bedroom, living-room, bathroom, kitchen, and dining-room.

