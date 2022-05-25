Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Purchased by Berkeley Capital Partners LLC

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,633,000 after buying an additional 53,315 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 173.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 29,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 18,693 shares in the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,742,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,251,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $997,592,000 after purchasing an additional 921,218 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MS shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.06.

Shares of NYSE MS traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.60. 404,549 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,740,882. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $76.75 and a fifty-two week high of $109.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $144.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.71.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.37. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 35.62%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.30 per share, with a total value of $1,982,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 179,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,230,305.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

