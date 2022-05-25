MKS Instruments, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NASDAQ:MKSI)

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th.

MKS Instruments has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. MKS Instruments has a payout ratio of 7.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect MKS Instruments to earn $11.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.5%.

NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $114.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 5.18. MKS Instruments has a 52-week low of $110.26 and a 52-week high of $191.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.06 and its 200 day moving average is $148.15.

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.12. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 22.81% and a net margin of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that MKS Instruments will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.99, for a total value of $44,997.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in MKS Instruments by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $320,000. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp started coverage on MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on MKS Instruments from $256.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MKS Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.56.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

