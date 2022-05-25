Mitchells & Butlers plc (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Mitchells & Butlers plc (OTCMKTS:MBPFF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $265.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MBPFF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Mitchells & Butlers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 276 ($3.47) to GBX 225 ($2.83) in a report on Wednesday.

OTCMKTS:MBPFF remained flat at $$3.10 during trading hours on Friday. Mitchells & Butlers has a 12 month low of $2.81 and a 12 month high of $4.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.11.

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

