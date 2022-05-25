Mirrored Netflix Price Hits $21.08 (mNFLX)

Mirrored Netflix (mNFLX) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. In the last week, Mirrored Netflix has traded 13.9% lower against the dollar. One Mirrored Netflix coin can currently be bought for $21.08 or 0.00071220 BTC on exchanges. Mirrored Netflix has a market capitalization of $100,846.69 and approximately $4,385.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14,200.40 or 0.47980879 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 84.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00057238 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003375 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001364 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.01 or 0.00500102 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00033492 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008736 BTC.

Mirrored Netflix Coin Profile

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 4,784 coins. The official message board for Mirrored Netflix is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Netflix’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Netflix’s official website is mirror.finance

Mirrored Netflix Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Netflix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Netflix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored Netflix using one of the exchanges listed above.

