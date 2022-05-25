Mincon Group plc to Issue Dividend of €0.01 (LON:MCON)

Mincon Group plc (LON:MCON – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, March 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share on Friday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:MCON opened at GBX 103 ($1.30) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 102.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 110.01. The stock has a market cap of £218.85 million and a P/E ratio of 18.07. Mincon Group has a 52-week low of GBX 95 ($1.20) and a 52-week high of GBX 120 ($1.51).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Mincon Group in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Mincon Group plc engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of rock drilling tools and associated products in Ireland, the Americas, Australasia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers drill rigs and mast attachments for excavators and skid steers; down the hole (DTH) hammers; DTH drill bits for various rock-drilling applications; rotary drill bits; and construction and geotechnical solutions, including foundation drilling, pipe pile-walls, fore poling, well drilling, and anchoring.

