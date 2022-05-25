Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Sunday morning.

NASDAQ:MSBI opened at $25.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.25 million, a PE ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Midland States Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.50 and a twelve month high of $30.60.

Get Midland States Bancorp alerts:

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 26.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Midland States Bancorp will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Midland States Bancorp’s payout ratio is 31.52%.

In other Midland States Bancorp news, Director Jerry L. Mcdaniel acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.36 per share, for a total transaction of $126,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerry L. Mcdaniel acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.77 per share, with a total value of $61,925.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,775. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSBI. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 839.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 39,369 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Midland States Bancorp by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Midland States Bancorp by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 16,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Midland States Bancorp by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 61,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 8,225 shares in the last quarter. 58.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Midland States Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midland States Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.