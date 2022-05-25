MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Shares Gap Down to $3.49

MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.49, but opened at $3.40. MicroVision shares last traded at $3.35, with a volume of 10,208 shares.

MVIS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut MicroVision from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on MicroVision in a report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $541.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 3.50.

MicroVision ( NASDAQ:MVIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MicroVision had a negative net margin of 2,114.59% and a negative return on equity of 36.14%. The business had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in MicroVision in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of MicroVision during the first quarter worth approximately $179,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MicroVision by 12.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 223,549 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 25,577 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of MicroVision during the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of MicroVision by 7.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,351,215 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $20,320,000 after purchasing an additional 307,894 shares during the period. 28.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS)

MicroVision, Inc develops lidar sensors used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. Its laser beam scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, electronics, algorithms, and software. The company also develops micro-display concepts and designs for head-mounted augmented reality (AR) headsets, as well as 1440i MEMS module that can support AR headsets; Interactive Display modules used in smart speakers and other devices; and Consumer Lidar used in smart home systems.

