Mexco Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $17.09. Mexco Energy shares last traded at $16.85, with a volume of 18,509 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet raised Mexco Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

The company has a market cap of $35.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.38 and a beta of 1.38.

In other Mexco Energy news, insider Stacy D. Hardin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $50,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President Tammy Mccomic sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total transaction of $201,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,352 shares of company stock valued at $402,025 over the last 90 days. 52.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mexco Energy in the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Mexco Energy in the third quarter worth $168,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Mexco Energy by 165.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,248 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 20,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mexco Energy by 270.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,108 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 44,605 shares during the last quarter. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mexco Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC)

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.

