MetaHash Achieves Market Cap of $7.06 Million (MHC)

#MetaHash (MHC) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. During the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. #MetaHash has a market capitalization of $7.06 million and $107,722.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One #MetaHash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14,315.15 or 0.48171905 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 84.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00056715 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003353 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001357 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $148.02 or 0.00496835 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00033159 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008765 BTC.

#MetaHash Coin Profile

#MetaHash was first traded on May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 3,445,483,754 coins and its circulating supply is 3,274,496,035 coins. The official message board for #MetaHash is medium.com/@themetahash . The official website for #MetaHash is metahash.org . #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

#MetaHash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire #MetaHash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase #MetaHash using one of the exchanges listed above.

