Merchants Bancorp Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NASDAQ:MBINN)

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Merchants Bancorp stock opened at $23.00 on Wednesday. Merchants Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.51 and a 12 month high of $29.37.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Dury bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.26 per share, with a total value of $104,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,169,227.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

