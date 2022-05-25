Melissa Weiler Purchases 8,000 Shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Stock

Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) Director Melissa Weiler acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.63 per share, for a total transaction of $101,040.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,640. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Owl Rock Capital stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.06. 4,237,684 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,388,132. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.41. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $12.53 and a 12 month high of $15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Get Owl Rock Capital alerts:

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $264.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.74 million. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 48.03% and a return on equity of 8.67%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.49%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.12%.

ORCC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Hovde Group cut their price target on shares of Owl Rock Capital to $14.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio raised its position in Owl Rock Capital by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,352,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,434,000 after acquiring an additional 196,699 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Owl Rock Capital by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,787,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,048 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 24.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,734,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,974,000 after purchasing an additional 916,815 shares in the last quarter. Enstar Group LTD increased its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 4,616.7% in the first quarter. Enstar Group LTD now owns 3,865,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,403,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,189,000 after purchasing an additional 330,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

About Owl Rock Capital (Get Rating)

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Owl Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owl Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.