MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 123.86% and a negative return on equity of 83.20%.

NASDAQ MEIP traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.43. 12,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,295,770. The company has a market cap of $56.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.28. MEI Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $3.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.80.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of MEI Pharma from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of MEI Pharma from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of MEI Pharma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of MEI Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of MEI Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 8.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 255,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 20,818 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,949,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 61,832 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 9.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 952,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 85,787 shares during the period. 60.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MEI Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

