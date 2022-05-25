Medtronic (MDT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.57 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect Medtronic to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $105.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $141.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Medtronic has a 1-year low of $98.38 and a 1-year high of $135.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 69.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $127.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.52.

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $631,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 111.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 422 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Monolith Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

