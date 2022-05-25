MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MediWound Ltd. is a biotechnology niche specialty company. It is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing products that address unmet needs in the fields of severe burn and chronic wound management. The company is also developing NexoBrid for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. MediWound Ltd. is headquartered in Yavne, Israel. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MediWound in a research report on Saturday. They issued a sell rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on MediWound to $8.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Aegis cut their price objective on MediWound from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MediWound has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.15.

Shares of MDWD stock opened at $1.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.00 and a 200 day moving average of $2.33. The stock has a market cap of $57.23 million, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.24. MediWound has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $6.22.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). MediWound had a negative net margin of 64.01% and a negative return on equity of 3,540.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that MediWound will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MediWound by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 834,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 69,290 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of MediWound in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,212,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of MediWound by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 9,497 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MediWound in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MediWound in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. 13.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

