McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX – Get Rating) (TSE:MUX) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.62.

MUX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McEwen Mining in a research report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of McEwen Mining from $1.50 to $1.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Get McEwen Mining alerts:

McEwen Mining stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,712,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,245,687. The firm has a market cap of $246.86 million, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.85. McEwen Mining has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $1.71.

McEwen Mining ( NYSE:MUX Get Rating ) (TSE:MUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). McEwen Mining had a negative net margin of 46.05% and a negative return on equity of 16.25%. The business had revenue of $35.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.90 million. Analysts anticipate that McEwen Mining will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUX. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in McEwen Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,114,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in McEwen Mining by 1,136.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,773,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468,191 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in McEwen Mining by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,461,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730,803 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in McEwen Mining by 428.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,421,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,200 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in McEwen Mining by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,331,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,854,000 after purchasing an additional 930,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.59% of the company’s stock.

About McEwen Mining (Get Rating)

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for McEwen Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McEwen Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.