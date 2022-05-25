Maverick Capital Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 254,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,980 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $33,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 275,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,756,000 after purchasing an additional 101,266 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,024,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,218,000 after purchasing an additional 242,775 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,259,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,775,000 after purchasing an additional 33,169 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 612,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,601,000 after purchasing an additional 18,243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FND stock traded up $4.17 on Wednesday, reaching $71.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,441,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,809. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.16. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.12 and a 1 year high of $145.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.76.

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Floor & Decor’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on FND. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $137.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Floor & Decor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.23.

In other news, Director William T. Giles acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.00 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

