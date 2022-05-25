Maverick Capital Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,141,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,820 shares during the period. Crown accounts for about 1.4% of Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned approximately 0.89% of Crown worth $126,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 1.8% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,001,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $806,360,000 after purchasing an additional 141,177 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,547,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,822,000 after purchasing an additional 184,022 shares during the period. Standard Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 164.4% during the third quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 2,500,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,553 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 221.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,209,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,563 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,023,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,818,000 after purchasing an additional 397,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CCK traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.84. 1,118,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,235,811. The stock has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.58, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.27 and a twelve month high of $130.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.91.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Crown had a positive return on equity of 39.60% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently -19.69%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CCK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on Crown from $143.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Crown from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet downgraded Crown from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Crown from $136.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

In related news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,717 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $686,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,370 shares of company stock valued at $1,642,601. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crown Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.