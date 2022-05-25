Maverick Capital Ltd. Has $83.16 Million Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Maverick Capital Ltd. trimmed its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 371,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 69,522 shares during the period. FLEETCOR Technologies accounts for about 0.9% of Maverick Capital Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $83,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FLT. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,605,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,795,000 after buying an additional 583,594 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 169.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 439,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,833,000 after acquiring an additional 276,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 10.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $411,709,000 after acquiring an additional 155,036 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 323,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,354,000 after acquiring an additional 147,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 400,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,669,000 after acquiring an additional 144,341 shares in the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

FLT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $306.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $294.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $290.71.

Shares of FLT stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $233.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,572. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.78 and a fifty-two week high of $282.02. The company has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.29.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.08. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 28.97%. The company had revenue of $789.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. FLEETCOR Technologies’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.