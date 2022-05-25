Maverick Capital Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 596,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,578 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned approximately 0.18% of Ball worth $57,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ball by 1,357.9% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Ball by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ball in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Ball by 117.9% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Ball in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BLL. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Ball from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ball from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Ball from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut Ball from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.33.

BLL traded down $2.42 on Wednesday, hitting $69.49. 117,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,873,519. Ball Co. has a twelve month low of $69.10 and a twelve month high of $98.09. The company has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.10.

Ball (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.06). Ball had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.39%.

In other news, Director Betty J. Sapp bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $87.00 per share, with a total value of $130,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacey J. Panayiotou bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.91 per share, with a total value of $533,460.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 15,862 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,499. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

