Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $86.27

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $86.27 and traded as low as $82.90. Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $83.93, with a volume of 6,378,827 shares traded.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.25.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC increased its stake in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,924,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $536,786,000 after acquiring an additional 201,672 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund in the first quarter valued at $160,874,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,385,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $125,580,000 after acquiring an additional 11,953 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,212,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,824,000 after acquiring an additional 29,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 30.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 877,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,374,000 after acquiring an additional 207,374 shares during the last quarter.

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Materials Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies involved in such industries as chemicals; metals and mining; paper and forest products; containers and packaging, and construction materials.

