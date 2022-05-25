MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.20 Billion

Analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) will report sales of $2.20 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for MasTec’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.21 billion. MasTec posted sales of $1.96 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MasTec will report full-year sales of $9.21 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $10.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.32 billion to $10.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MasTec.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.17. MasTec had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on MTZ. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of MasTec from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of MasTec from $139.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of MasTec from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of MasTec from $115.00 to $104.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MasTec has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.73.

Shares of MasTec stock traded up $2.09 on Friday, reaching $81.20. 534,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 669,859. MasTec has a 52 week low of $70.72 and a 52 week high of $122.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.12 and a 200 day moving average of $86.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTZ. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in MasTec by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

