Mark E. Schwarz Buys 14,126 Shares of RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) Stock

RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) Chairman Mark E. Schwarz purchased 14,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $12,289.62. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,063,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,665,434.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:RAVE opened at $0.86 on Wednesday. RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $1.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.45 million, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.71.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on RAVE Restaurant Group in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of RAVE Restaurant Group by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 378,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 125,459 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RAVE Restaurant Group by 166.2% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 41,918 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RAVE Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RAVE Restaurant Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.33% of the company’s stock.

RAVE Restaurant Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

