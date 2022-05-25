Mark Anderson Acquires 2,451 Shares of Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE) Stock

Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE – Get Rating) insider Mark Anderson bought 2,451 shares of Great Portland Estates stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 645 ($8.12) per share, with a total value of £15,808.95 ($19,892.98).

LON GPE opened at GBX 645.50 ($8.12) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.91. The company has a market cap of £1.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.78. Great Portland Estates Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 608 ($7.65) and a 12-month high of GBX 748 ($9.41). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 689.57.

Get Great Portland Estates alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a GBX 7.90 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Great Portland Estates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.19%.

GPE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.55) price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Great Portland Estates to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 780 ($9.82) to GBX 900 ($11.33) in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.81) price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Great Portland Estates Company Profile (Get Rating)

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Great Portland Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Portland Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.