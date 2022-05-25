Marine Petroleum Trust (MARPS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on June 28th

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.198 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This is an increase from Marine Petroleum Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Marine Petroleum Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 15.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

NASDAQ MARPS opened at $7.29 on Wednesday. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $32.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.91 and a 200-day moving average of $6.58.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MARPS. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marine Petroleum Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Marine Petroleum Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Marine Petroleum Trust by 289.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 56,200 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Marine Petroleum Trust in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. As of June 30, 2021, the company had an overriding royalty interest in 55 oil and natural gas leases covering approximately 199,868 gross acres located in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas.

