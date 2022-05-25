Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Sold by Berkeley Capital Partners LLC

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,331 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,475 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter worth about $630,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,249 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 10,238 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 327.7% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 87,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 67,173 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $532,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 146,834 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 30,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MRO traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.08. 13,379,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,216,025. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $10.41 and a 1-year high of $29.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.14. The firm has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.58.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 35.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently 11.15%.

MRO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Benchmark lowered Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Marathon Oil from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.06.

In related news, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $200,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 27,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total value of $655,165.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,290,067 shares of company stock valued at $32,798,479 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

