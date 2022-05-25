MAP Protocol Trading Up 0.5% Over Last 7 Days (MAP)

MAP Protocol (MAP) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. One MAP Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0131 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, MAP Protocol has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. MAP Protocol has a total market capitalization of $23.01 million and $208,011.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 74.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15,174.46 or 0.50937401 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 85.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00044761 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003354 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001370 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.37 or 0.00491326 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00033588 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000283 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,456.87 or 1.39161823 BTC.

MAP Protocol Profile

MAP Protocol launched on September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,183,690 coins. MAP Protocol’s official website is www.maplabs.io . The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

MAP Protocol Coin Trading

