MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 63,656 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 3,312,171 shares.The stock last traded at $3.75 and had previously closed at $3.68.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised MannKind to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on MannKind from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

Get MannKind alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.83. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 1.97.

MannKind ( NASDAQ:MNKD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $11.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MannKind Co. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Anthony C. Hooper bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.71 per share, for a total transaction of $108,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alejandro Galindo bought 36,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.71 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of MannKind by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 14,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MannKind by 14.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MannKind by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 533,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MannKind by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 89,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 4,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of MannKind by 53.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 4,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.57% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Company Profile (NASDAQ:MNKD)

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity to adult and pediatric endocrinologists, and other healthcare providers for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.