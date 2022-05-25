Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Shares Acquired by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) by 57.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,871 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,758 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Malibu Boats worth $3,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 135.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Malibu Boats during the third quarter valued at $146,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Malibu Boats by 13.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MBUU. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Malibu Boats from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Malibu Boats from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.86.

Shares of MBUU opened at $56.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.61. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.51 and a 12-month high of $86.65.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $344.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.49 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 12.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

Malibu Boats Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

