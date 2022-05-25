Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $444.42 Million

Brokerages predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) will post sales of $444.42 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $528.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $403.00 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas posted sales of $250.73 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 77.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will report full-year sales of $1.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $2.00 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $2.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Magnolia Oil & Gas.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.03). Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 41.80% and a return on equity of 55.08%. The firm had revenue of $377.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 80.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MGY. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magnolia Oil & Gas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.23.

In related news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,500,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $162,900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 96.86% of the company’s stock.

MGY stock traded up $0.99 on Friday, hitting $26.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,096,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835,694. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $11.59 and a 12-month high of $26.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.93.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

