Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Shares Acquired by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $3,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 0.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 84,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

M has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Macy’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Gordon Haskett upped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Macy’s from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Macy’s from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.25.

Shares of M stock opened at $17.61 on Wednesday. Macy’s, Inc. has a one year low of $15.68 and a one year high of $37.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.77.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.45. Macy’s had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 53.59%. The firm had revenue of $8.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Macy’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 28.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 4,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $113,284.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 10,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total transaction of $269,349.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,465 shares of company stock valued at $759,227 in the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

