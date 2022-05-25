M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.43 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.43 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for M.D.C.’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.32 and the highest is $2.53. M.D.C. reported earnings per share of $2.11 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that M.D.C. will report full-year earnings of $10.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.12 to $11.53. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $10.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.21 to $11.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover M.D.C..

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.12. M.D.C. had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

MDC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of M.D.C. from $49.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.67.

In other M.D.C. news, Director Herbert T. Buchwald sold 9,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total value of $374,518.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David E. Blackford sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $114,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,748 shares in the company, valued at $752,793.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the fourth quarter worth $614,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,290 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 22,542 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the fourth quarter worth $2,379,000. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MDC traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 409,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,191. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.91 and a 200-day moving average of $45.26. The company has a current ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. M.D.C. has a fifty-two week low of $33.94 and a fifty-two week high of $58.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.01%.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

