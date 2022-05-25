LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Receives $112.44 Consensus PT from Analysts

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $114.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LYB shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler cut LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

Shares of NYSE LYB traded up $1.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.13. The stock had a trading volume of 52,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,249,647. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $84.17 and a fifty-two week high of $118.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.04. The company has a market cap of $35.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.28.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.52. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 54.14% and a net margin of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 25.74%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 418.5% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 145.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 69.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

