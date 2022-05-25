LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Piper Sandler

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $115.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $119.00. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.04% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.75.
Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $106.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.10. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $84.17 and a 1-year high of $118.01. The company has a market capitalization of $34.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.04.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 418.5% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 145.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 69.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
