LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Piper Sandler

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $115.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $119.00. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.75.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $106.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.10. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $84.17 and a 1-year high of $118.01. The company has a market capitalization of $34.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.04.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.52. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 54.14% and a net margin of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 418.5% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 145.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 69.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.