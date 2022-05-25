Lynx Global Digital Finance (OTCMKTS:CNONF) Trading Up 152.6%

Lynx Global Digital Finance Co. (OTCMKTS:CNONF – Get Rating) was up 152.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 12,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 9,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.05.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.15.
About Lynx Global Digital Finance (OTCMKTS:CNONF)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lynx Global Digital Finance (CNONF)
- Zoom Video Communications Is Primed To Launch Higher
- Institutions Buy The Dip In Petco Health and Wellness Company
- Fundamental Strength Makes Williams-Sonoma One for Your Recovery Watchlist
- Veeva Systems: Increasing NDR and Other Wins
- Autozone Edges Past Advanced Auto Parts In Q1 2022
Receive News & Ratings for Lynx Global Digital Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lynx Global Digital Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.