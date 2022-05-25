Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Stock Price Down 5.7% After Analyst Downgrade

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.7% on Wednesday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $12.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Lyell Immunopharma traded as low as $3.96 and last traded at $3.96. 12,071 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,084,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lyell Immunopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.95.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Lyell Immunopharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the third quarter worth $41,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 4,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 171,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 4,951 shares during the last quarter. 44.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.10 and its 200-day moving average is $6.73. The firm has a market cap of $974.69 million and a P/E ratio of -1.97.

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. Lyell Immunopharma had a negative return on equity of 26.61% and a negative net margin of 3,006.62%. The business had revenue of $2.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 million. Analysts expect that Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

