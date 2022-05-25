LXP Industrial Trust (LXP) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) recently:
- 5/24/2022 – LXP Industrial Trust was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 5/24/2022 – LXP Industrial Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “LXP Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust. It focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments. The company’s industrial portfolio includes acquisitions, development projects and build-to-suit and sale/leaseback transactions. LXP Industrial Trust, formerly known as Lexington Realty Trust, is based in NEW YORK. “
- 5/12/2022 – LXP Industrial Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “LXP Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust. It focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments. The company’s industrial portfolio includes acquisitions, development projects and build-to-suit and sale/leaseback transactions. LXP Industrial Trust, formerly known as Lexington Realty Trust, is based in NEW YORK. “
- 5/5/2022 – LXP Industrial Trust was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.
- 4/18/2022 – LXP Industrial Trust is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/31/2022 – LXP Industrial Trust is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE LXP opened at $11.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. LXP Industrial Trust has a 1 year low of $10.84 and a 1 year high of $16.10.
LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. LXP Industrial Trust had a net margin of 106.18% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $80.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. LXP Industrial Trust’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, Director Lawrence L. Gray bought 2,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.26 per share, with a total value of $25,166.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 71,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,963.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence L. Gray bought 4,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,255.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 69,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,503.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 18,865 shares of company stock valued at $210,075 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LXP. CWM LLC acquired a new position in LXP Industrial Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.
Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.
