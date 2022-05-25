LXP Industrial Trust (LXP) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) recently:

5/24/2022 – LXP Industrial Trust was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/24/2022 – LXP Industrial Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “LXP Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust. It focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments. The company’s industrial portfolio includes acquisitions, development projects and build-to-suit and sale/leaseback transactions. LXP Industrial Trust, formerly known as Lexington Realty Trust, is based in NEW YORK. “

5/12/2022 – LXP Industrial Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “LXP Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust. It focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments. The company’s industrial portfolio includes acquisitions, development projects and build-to-suit and sale/leaseback transactions. LXP Industrial Trust, formerly known as Lexington Realty Trust, is based in NEW YORK. “

5/5/2022 – LXP Industrial Trust was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

4/18/2022 – LXP Industrial Trust is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2022 – LXP Industrial Trust is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE LXP opened at $11.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. LXP Industrial Trust has a 1 year low of $10.84 and a 1 year high of $16.10.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. LXP Industrial Trust had a net margin of 106.18% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $80.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. LXP Industrial Trust’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. LXP Industrial Trust’s payout ratio is presently 39.67%.

In related news, Director Lawrence L. Gray bought 2,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.26 per share, with a total value of $25,166.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 71,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,963.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence L. Gray bought 4,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,255.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 69,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,503.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 18,865 shares of company stock valued at $210,075 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LXP. CWM LLC acquired a new position in LXP Industrial Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

