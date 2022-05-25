Lossless Trading Down 10.3% Over Last Week (LSS)

Lossless (LSS) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 24th. Over the last seven days, Lossless has traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar. Lossless has a total market cap of $8.73 million and $402,982.00 worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lossless coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000620 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lossless alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 64.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8,940.51 or 0.29715036 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 517.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003321 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001369 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.57 or 0.00493802 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00034152 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000272 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,662.92 or 1.38472563 BTC.

Lossless Coin Profile

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,822,672 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Lossless Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lossless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lossless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lossless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lossless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.