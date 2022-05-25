loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) CEO Frank Martell Purchases 30,000 Shares of Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) CEO Frank Martell bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.71 per share, for a total transaction of $81,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,285 shares in the company, valued at $767,702.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Frank Martell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 18th, Frank Martell bought 33,285 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $83,212.50.

On Monday, May 16th, Frank Martell bought 120,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.38 per share, for a total transaction of $285,600.00.

NYSE LDI opened at $2.74 on Wednesday. loanDepot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $851.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.31.

loanDepot ( NYSE:LDI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.30). loanDepot had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 9.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that loanDepot, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.68%. loanDepot’s payout ratio is currently 118.52%.

A number of brokerages have commented on LDI. Raymond James lowered shares of loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. JMP Securities lowered shares of loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of loanDepot to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup lowered shares of loanDepot from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of loanDepot from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.04.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of loanDepot by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,420,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,047,000 after purchasing an additional 925,002 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of loanDepot by 287.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,992,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,331 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in loanDepot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,182,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in loanDepot by 1,293.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,025,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,922,000 after buying an additional 951,819 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in loanDepot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,705,000. Institutional investors own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

