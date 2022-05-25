LNZ Capital LP Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

LNZ Capital LP decreased its position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,069 shares during the period. Plug Power makes up 0.8% of LNZ Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. LNZ Capital LP’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PLUG. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Plug Power by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 71,404 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,015,000 after buying an additional 23,101 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Plug Power by 7,944.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 786,639 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $22,207,000 after buying an additional 776,860 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $384,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,816,478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $192,165,000 after purchasing an additional 165,384 shares during the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on PLUG. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Plug Power from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Plug Power from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Plug Power from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Plug Power from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Plug Power from $49.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Plug Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.58.

Shares of Plug Power stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.76. The company had a trading volume of 16,500,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,936,383. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 11.44 and a quick ratio of 10.51. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 1.72. Plug Power Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.70 and a fifty-two week high of $46.50.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $140.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.99 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 11.78% and a negative net margin of 97.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the mobility, material handling, and stationary power markets in North America and internationally. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

